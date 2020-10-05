Global  
 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches anti-pollution campaign, says polluted air can be life-threatening during COVID

Zee News Monday, 5 October 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 5, 2020) launched a mega anti-air pollution campaign named "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh", saying polluted air can be life-threatening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
