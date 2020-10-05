Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches anti-pollution campaign, says polluted air can be life-threatening during COVID
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (October 5, 2020) launched a mega anti-air pollution campaign named "Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh", saying polluted air can be life-threatening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Ram Nath Kovind on October 02 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Raj Ghat in Delhi. President paid a floral tribute to Bapu and paid respects to the leader. Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal also paid respect to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating...
Pointing out that construction and demolition activities and open garbage dumping continue to be the major sources of air pollution in Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has written to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:27Published
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on October 07 briefed media over cabinet decisions. He said a campaign to raise awareness about COVID-19 measures in public places will..