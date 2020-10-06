'Yogi Adityanath acting like Kim Jong Un': Congress leader on Hathras rape case
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () The Rajasthan ruling Congress on Monday compared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the gang-rape-cum-murder of a 19-year-old girl in UP's Hathras district and her hurried cremation.
The ruling Congress made the comparison after staging a two-hour-long silent demonstration...
AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar slammed BJP after Hathras police registered a case against him. This comes after the Delhi AAP MLA had gone to meet Hathras victim's family on October 4. Police said that Kumar, who had tested positive on September 29, has been booked under Epidemic Act. In a self-made video,...