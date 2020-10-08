Global  
 

Jurassic World Dominion: UK shoot suspended after a multiple crew members test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood Life Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The release date of Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed by a year to 10th June 2022. Colin Trevorrow returns to the Director's chair after 2015's Jurassic World, having taken a break for the immediate sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, on which he served as a writer and producer.
 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is shutting down production after multiple people involved tested positive for COVID-19, Netflix has unveiled a new look at the highly-anticipated drama 'Selena: The Series' and audience members were paid to attend 'SNL.'

