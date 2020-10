To hell with modesty. I am bold, beautiful and daring: Khushbu Sundar Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

From the DMK to the Congress and now the BJP, Khushbu Sundar’s decade-old political career is pockmarked with controversies. But every time she was dragged into a political pothole, the gutsy and ambitious actor-politician managed to hold her own. In an interview with Jaya Menon and J Shanmughasundaram, the actor spoke about unpleasant experiences, lessons learned and the start of a new phase. 👓 View full article

