Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on October 13: IMD Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday and it is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam early Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.



Under its influence, very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana, heavy to very heavy falls...


