Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression, to cross Andhra Pradesh coast on October 13: IMD
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () The depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression on Monday and it is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Vishakhapatnam early Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.
Under its influence, very heavy rainfall is expected over Telangana, heavy to very heavy falls...
Speaking to ANI, Director of Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, R Babri spoke about cyclone forecast. He said, "The Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada today morning. Light to moderate rainfall expected to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a...
Two injured after boulders fell off the Indrakeeladri hillock in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada on October 21. The incident occurred ahead of AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Durga Temple on..