Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NEET result 2020: NTA to declare NEET results soon on ntaneet.nic.in

Mid-Day Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
*NEET result 2020:* The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET-UG Result 2020 on Friday. Candidates, who appeared for the medical entrance exam, can check their results online at *ntaneet.nic.in*.

This year around 15.97 lakh candidates were registered for the NEET, however, only 85-90 per cent of them appeared...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEEt 2020 result to be announced on 16th October, SC allows exam on 14th October|Oneindia News [Video]

NEEt 2020 result to be announced on 16th October, SC allows exam on 14th October|Oneindia News

A big relief for all those students who their Neet Exam due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic as the Supreme Court on Monday allowed NEET exam to be conducted on October 14 for students who failed to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha [Video]

NEET exam: 'Students are helpless, committing suicide', says DMK MP at Lok Sabha

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP in Lok Sabha, TR Baalu spoke on National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He said, "I'd like..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published
JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website [Video]

JEE Main Result 2020 announced by NTA: Check results on this website

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the topper list for JEE Main result 2020. A total of 24 candidates have scored perfect 100 percentile. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

NTA NEET Result 2020 to be declared on this date; here's how to check

 The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2020 anytime soon on the official website...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

NEET Final Answer Key soon on ntaneet.nic.in; check to download

 NEET Answer Key 2020: NTA will soon release the last NEET 2020 Answer Key on ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. After releasing the final answer key, the agency will...
DNA

NTA NEET 2020: Final Answer Key expected before result declaration

 As per usual practice, NTA is likely to release the NEET 2020 final answer key before it releases the NEET 2020 result online on ntaneet.nic.in.
Zee News


Tweets about this