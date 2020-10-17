Mumbai says thank you to COVID-19 warriors through art at suburban stations
Saturday, 17 October 2020 () A riot of colours can be seen at Mumbai suburban stations thanking the efforts of corona warriors in the face of rising *COVID-19* cases. Salaam Rakshak – salute to the protectors – is an initiative under which Mumbai suburban network is being beautified as a tribute and respect to the corona warriors.
