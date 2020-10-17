Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai says thank you to COVID-19 warriors through art at suburban stations

Mid-Day Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
A riot of colours can be seen at Mumbai suburban stations thanking the efforts of corona warriors in the face of rising *COVID-19* cases. Salaam Rakshak – salute to the protectors – is an initiative under which Mumbai suburban network is being beautified as a tribute and respect to the corona warriors.

This initiative is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Automobile art festival, 'Cartist' to go virtual this year

Automobile art festival, 'Cartist' to go virtual this year 02:21

 Cartist, an automobile art festival will be held virtually this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the art festival is COVID-19 warriors and climate change this year. Organiser said, "We dedicate the festival to COVID19 warriors and climate change. Vehicles have portraits of doctors who...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mumbai local trains start services with women passengers, commuters express joy [Video]

Mumbai local trains start services with women passengers, commuters express joy

In a much-needed relief to women commuters from across Mumbai city and suburban areas, the Railways has finally given a go-ahead to them to travel in the suburban local trains. Local trains started its..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this