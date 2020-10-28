Global  
 

Suspension of scheduled international flights extended till November 30

Mid-Day Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till November 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Wednesday.

"However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the Indian...
