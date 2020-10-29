Global  
 

Bhima Koregaon violence: SC asks Bombay HC to list Varavara Rao's bail plea at the earliest

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday requested the Chief Justice of the *Bombay High Court* (HC) to list before an appropriate bench at the earliest plea for seeking the release of activist and poet Dr *P Varavara Rao*, an accused in the *Bhima Koregaon violence* case, on medical grounds.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India...
