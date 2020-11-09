Global  
 

Delhi HC seeks reply from Republic TV, Times Now on Bollywood producers plea against defamatory remarks

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued summonses to various media channels, including Times Now and *Republic TV*, on a petition filed by four Bollywood associations and 34 producers, and asked these outlets to come up with a "reasonable solution" for improvement in standards of news reporting.

The petitioners have sought a...
0
