FM Nirmala Sitharaman cites PMI, FDI, stocks markets to show 'strong recovery'

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian economy was witnessing a strong recovery.

Addressing the media here, Sitharaman cited several data, including the growth in Composite Purchase Managers Index (PMI), GST collections, FDI inflow and the stock markets' recent surge to record highs to show a strong...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing

Cabinet approves PLI worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors to boost manufacturing 08:09

 Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance minister said. The incentives will be given to manufacturers in 10 sectors including automobiles and auto...

