FM Nirmala Sitharaman cites PMI, FDI, stocks markets to show 'strong recovery'
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian economy was witnessing a strong recovery.
Addressing the media here, Sitharaman cited several data, including the growth in Composite Purchase Managers Index (PMI), GST collections, FDI inflow and the stock markets' recent surge to record highs to show a strong...
Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide production-linked incentives of about Rs 2 lakh crore over five years to create jobs and boost manufacturing in the country, the finance minister said. The incentives will be given to manufacturers in 10 sectors including automobiles and auto...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended 4th Annual India Energy Forum by CERA Week on Oct 27. She said, "India's growth this year will be negative or near zero. Next year India can be one of..
Equity benchmark indices were up with a slight positive bias on Monday ahead of crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 10:10..