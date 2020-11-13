Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Schedule for grand Diwali celebrations in temple town
Several people on Thursday decorated the venue with diyas, paintings and rangolis for 'Deepotsav. This year 5.51 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Diwali Indian festival of lights
SC allows use of green crackers for 2 hoursThe Supreme Court on Friday endorsed the NGT order allowing bursting of green crackers for two hours for Diwali, Chhath Puja, Gurupurab, Christmas and New Year..
IndiaTimes
India's festival season does not stop for CovidMillions of people are marking the festival of Diwali, but there are concerns over rising coronavirus cases.
BBC News
Watch: Huge crowd flout social distancing norms at Odisha market amid festive season
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Watch: Social awareness theme rangoli made in Mumbai on Diwali
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources