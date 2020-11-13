Global  
 

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2020: Schedule for grand Diwali celebrations in temple town

DNA Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Several people on Thursday decorated the venue with diyas, paintings and rangolis for 'Deepotsav. This year 5.51 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats.
News video: Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps'

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' celebrations enter Guinness World Records for 'largest display of oil lamps' 01:39

 Holy city of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya has another thing to be proud of. The 'Deepotsav' celebrations has made it to the Guinness World Records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu on November 13 during the celebrations. With a view to...

