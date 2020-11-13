Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facing contempt charges, Kunal Kamra says don't intend to retract tweets or apologise

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Facing contempt charges for criticizing the *Supreme Court* over granting bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief *Arnab Goswami*, comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday said that he would neither retract his posts nor apologise for them.

“I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves,”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail

Kunal Kamra faces contempt charge for tweets on Supreme Court over Arnab’s bail 02:18

 Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court. The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian. KK Venugopal said the tweets ‘crossed the line between humour and contempt of court’. “I have gone...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi unveils Vivekananda statue on JNU campus | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi unveils Vivekananda statue on JNU campus | Oneindia News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces stimulus package pre-Diwali; Nitish Kumar may take oath on Monday, says he hasn't made any claim on the chair, NDA will decide; Tejashwi Yadav..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published
‘Be someone who means something to the nation’: Kangana Ranaut to Kunal Kamra [Video]

‘Be someone who means something to the nation’: Kangana Ranaut to Kunal Kamra

Kangana Ranaut is now engaged in a fierce Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra. The war of tweets started after Kunal Kamra mocked the actor’s post and compared her to Sadhguru. ‘These fools are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

AG nod for contempt case against Kunal Kamra for tweets against SC

 Attorney General K K Venugopal on Thursday granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets...
IndiaTimes

Consent for criminal contempt proceedings granted against comedian Kunal Kamra

 The Attorney General KK Venugopal today granted consent for initiating criminal contempt against stand up comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweets against the Supreme...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduIndian ExpressMid-DayZee News

Comedian Kunal Kamra to face contempt of court charges for `objectionable` tweets on SC

 Mumbai-based comedian Kunal Kamra will face criminal contempt of court for posting unsavoury comments on the Supreme Court.
Zee News