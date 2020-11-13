Facing contempt charges, Kunal Kamra says don't intend to retract tweets or apologise
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Facing contempt charges for criticizing the *Supreme Court* over granting bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief *Arnab Goswami*, comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday said that he would neither retract his posts nor apologise for them.
“I don't intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them. I believe they speak for themselves,”...
Comedian Kunal Kamra faces contempt proceedings for tweets against the Supreme Court. The Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday gave nod for criminal contempt proceedings against the comedian. KK Venugopal said the tweets ‘crossed the line between humour and contempt of court’. “I have gone...
