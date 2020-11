Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The sale of gold this year on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras has been 30 per cent more than the previous year. People bought gold worth a staggering Rs 20,000 crore during the festival in 2020, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).



According to IBJA data, the sale of gold on Dhanteras across...