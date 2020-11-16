Mumbai: Man helps those scarred by road accidents rediscover joys of cycling Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Riding a bicycle in the city is by no means easy, with cars and bikes zooming past and no cycling tracks. Some cyclists met with accidents and gave up on outdoor exercise. However, a 55-year-old garment supplier has been coming to the rescue of such cyclists in distress, with his studio where they can cycle at a fixed place on... Riding a bicycle in the city is by no means easy, with cars and bikes zooming past and no cycling tracks. Some cyclists met with accidents and gave up on outdoor exercise. However, a 55-year-old garment supplier has been coming to the rescue of such cyclists in distress, with his studio where they can cycle at a fixed place on 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

