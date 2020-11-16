Global  
 

Mumbai: Man helps those scarred by road accidents rediscover joys of cycling

Mid-Day Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Mumbai: Man helps those scarred by road accidents rediscover joys of cyclingRiding a bicycle in the city is by no means easy, with cars and bikes zooming past and no cycling tracks. Some cyclists met with accidents and gave up on outdoor exercise. However, a 55-year-old garment supplier has been coming to the rescue of such cyclists in distress, with his studio where they can cycle at a fixed place on...
