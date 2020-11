You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One-Fifth Of COVID-19 Patients To Get A Psychiatric Diagnosis Within 90 Days, Study Suggests



People who have had Covid-19 may have an increased risk of being diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder such as anxiety or depression, according to a new study. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 5 days ago Cognitive disorders linked to severe COVID-19 risk, suggests study



Dementia and other cognitive disorders are likely to be risk factors for developing severe COVID-19, according to research from the University of Georgia. The findings highlight the need for special.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 3 weeks ago Study reveals college students with disabilities at greater risk for substance abuse



College students with physical and cognitive disabilities use illicit drugs more, and have a higher prevalence of drug use disorder than their non-disabled peers, according to a Rutgers study. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on September 21, 2020