12th Brics summit to be held virtually: All you need to know

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The leaders of the Brics nation are will come together virtually to discuss cooperation prospects and international issues during the 12th Brics summit on Tuesday. The summit is being held at a time when the world is in the grips of coronavirus pandemic and two of the biggest members of the group — India and China — are engaged in a bitter border standoff in the eastern Ladakh region.
