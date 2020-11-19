4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

3 Army soldiers, 3 civilians killed in multiple ceasefire violations along LoC
Three soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violation by the troops of the neighbouring..
Bihar Deputy CM pays tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar
Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier..
Two unidentified terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian
Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 10. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kutpora..