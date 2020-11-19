Global  
 

4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Jammu encounter

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Four terrorists travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter near Nagrota in J&K' Jammu district, top police officials said.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitized,"...
