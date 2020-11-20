Monster song: Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's collaboration is like a homemade YouTube video strictly for fangirls
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Monster is nothing special, coming cross as a song that'll appeal strictly to fangirls and nobody else. The production values are also so tacky that the outcome looks noting more than a homemade YouTube video.
