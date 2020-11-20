Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monster song: Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's collaboration is like a homemade YouTube video strictly for fangirls

Bollywood Life Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Monster is nothing special, coming cross as a song that'll appeal strictly to fangirls and nobody else. The production values are also so tacky that the outcome looks noting more than a homemade YouTube video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out

Shawn Mendes insists Justin Bieber was like Elvis to him when he started out 00:56

 Shawn Mendes has shared that he was in awe of his Monster collaborator Justin Bieber when he started out in music.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Showcase Their Friendship In 'Monster' BTS [Video]

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber Showcase Their Friendship In 'Monster' BTS

Nearly one week after dropping their collab "Monster", Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber are giving their fans an intimate look at the process behind the song's music video.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:30Published
Taylor Swift and The Weeknd top American Music Awards [Video]

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd top American Music Awards

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were triple winners at the 2020 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes Drop New Song & Music Video 'Monster' - Watch Now!

 Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber‘s new song is out now! The two singers just dropped their new collab “Monster” along with the music video to go along with...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •E! OnlineAceShowbiz