Former Karnataka Home Minister Roshan Baig arrested by CBI in IMA Ponzi scam Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

The 7-time MLA from the Shivajinagar Assembly Constituency has been held in connection with Rs 4,000 crore IMA Ponzi scam case. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like