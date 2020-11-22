Global  
 

Don't get careless, wear masks, maintain social distancing: Uddhav Thackeray

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Maharashtra chief minister *Uddhav Thackeray*, on Sunday, addressed the state through a social media live interaction and said that crowd has increased on the streets after Diwali and people should not think that the pandemic is over.

*Also read: COVID-19: India Reports Less Than 50,000 New Cases For 15 Straight Days*

He...
0
