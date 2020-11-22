Don't get careless, wear masks, maintain social distancing: Uddhav Thackeray

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mumbai's Mahim Dargah reopens with COVID guidelines in place



Maharashtra government has given permission to reopen religious places from November 16. Masks have been made compulsory for all visitors along with COVID related guidelines. The development comes.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago COVID-19: Don't be careless when it comes to wearing masks, says PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13 said that the danger of Coronavirus still persists. He urged the people of Maharashtra and countrymen to not to be careless in terms of wearing face masks and.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published on October 13, 2020