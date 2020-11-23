Odisha Governor's wife passes away due to post COVID-19 complications
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Sushila Devi, the First Lady of the State and wife of Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, has passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.
She was undergoing treatment at the SUM Ultimate hospital due to post Covid-19 complications and died on Sunday night.
