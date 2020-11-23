Global  
 

Case against Netflix officials over "Kissing scene in temple" in 'A Suitable Boy': Cops

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh today against two executives of streaming platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series "A Suitable Boy" which showed kissing scenes allegedly on the campus of a temple, an official said.

The FIR has named Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News

Netflix faces heat over a scene in the webseries, 'A suitable Boy': Watch the video | Oneindia News 01:02

 Netflix is once again hit by controversy. If you are wondering why #BoycottNetflix is trending on twitter, what has happened now, Then you must take a look at these memes that netizens are sharing and you will have a clear idea. If you have watched the Netflix webseries 'A suitable Boy', then you...

