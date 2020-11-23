NIA questions PDP youth chief in connection with former DSP Devinder Singh case
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned PDP’s youth wing president, Waheed ur Rehman Para, in New Delhi in a case related to the arrest of former DSP, Devinder Singh, and Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Naveed Babu. Para is to be questioned on Tuesday as well, a top NIA officer said.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Investigation Agency Federal investigative agency in India
Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
NIA arrests PDP youth wing president Waheed ParraThe National Investigation Agency arrested on Wednesday PDP youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in connection with the DSP Devender Singh and Hizbul..
IndiaTimes
PDP accuses BJP of using NIA against youth leader Waheed ParaThe PDP says that the Centre was using NIA to target its youth wing leader Waheed Para, who was to contest the upcoming DDC election from Pulwama.
DNA
PDP accuses BJP of using NIA against youth leader Wahid ParaThe PDP says that the Centre was using NIA to target its youth wing leader Waheed Para, who was to contest the upcoming DDC election from Pulwama.
DNA
Waheed Rehman Para Indian politician
Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally detained yet again'
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
New Delhi Capital of India
Hizbul Mujahideen A militant group in Kashmir
PDP youth leader Waheed Para arrested by NIA in terror casePDP youth wing leader and close aide to Mehbooba Mufti, Waheed Para, was arrested by the NIA for alleged links to a Hizbul Mujahideen commander.
DNA
