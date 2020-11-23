Global  
 

NIA questions PDP youth chief in connection with former DSP Devinder Singh case

IndiaTimes Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned PDP’s youth wing president, Waheed ur Rehman Para, in New Delhi in a case related to the arrest of former DSP, Devinder Singh, and Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Naveed Babu. Para is to be questioned on Tuesday as well, a top NIA officer said.
Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody [Video]

Police reject Mehbooba Mufti's 'detained' claim; Waheed Parra in NIA custody

PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija on Friday claimed that they had been detained at their residence to prevent them from visiting the house of arrested party leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra in Pulwama in South Kashmir. Parra was remanded to 15 days of National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody on Friday following his arrest earlier this week for allegedly conspiring with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to get their support during the 2019 parliamentary elections. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published

NIA arrests PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra

 The National Investigation Agency arrested on Wednesday PDP youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in connection with the DSP Devender Singh and Hizbul..
IndiaTimes

PDP accuses BJP of using NIA against youth leader Waheed Para

 The PDP says that the Centre was using NIA to target its youth wing leader Waheed Para, who was to contest the upcoming DDC election from Pulwama.
DNA

PDP accuses BJP of using NIA against youth leader Wahid Para

 The PDP says that the Centre was using NIA to target its youth wing leader Waheed Para, who was to contest the upcoming DDC election from Pulwama.
DNA

Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally detained yet again' [Video]

Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally detained yet again'

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 27 said that she has been "illegally detained yet again". She took to her Twitter handle and alleged that her daughter Iltija also has been placed under house arrest. Heavy security deployed at her residence in Srinagar. "JandK administration has refused to allow me to visit party leader Waheed-Ur-Rehman's family in Pulwama", she claimed. Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 05 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:35Published

PDP youth leader Waheed Para arrested by NIA in terror case

 PDP youth wing leader and close aide to Mehbooba Mufti, Waheed Para, was arrested by the NIA for alleged links to a Hizbul Mujahideen commander.
DNA

