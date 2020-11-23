NIA questions PDP youth chief in connection with former DSP Devinder Singh case

Mehbooba Mufti alleges she has been 'illegally detained yet again'



Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 27 said that she has been "illegally detained yet again". She took to her Twitter handle and alleged that her daughter Iltija also has been placed under house arrest. Heavy security deployed at her residence in Srinagar. "JandK administration has refused to allow me to visit party leader Waheed-Ur-Rehman's family in Pulwama", she claimed. Mufti was released on October 14 after being in detention from August 05 last year following the abrogation of Article 370.

