Mumbai travel firm offers US holiday package for Rs 1.75 lakh with promise of COVID-19 vaccine
Thursday, 26 November 2020 () A *Mumbai*-based travel company is offering to fly people, who want to get *COVID-19* vaccine, to the United States for a 4-day stay at a cost of Rs 1.75 lakh. The three-days and four-nights package is from Mumbai to *New York* and return. The cost includes airfare, hotel stay, breakfast and one vaccine dose.
