Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai travel firm offers US holiday package for Rs 1.75 lakh with promise of COVID-19 vaccine

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
A *Mumbai*-based travel company is offering to fly people, who want to get *COVID-19* vaccine, to the United States for a 4-day stay at a cost of Rs 1.75 lakh. The three-days and four-nights package is from Mumbai to *New York* and return. The cost includes airfare, hotel stay, breakfast and one vaccine dose.

Edelweiss Mutual...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: WBZ News Update For November 23

WBZ News Update For November 23 02:32

 AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Update; Latest Massachusetts COVID-19 Numbers; Travel Exemption List; 7-Day Forecast

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park Can Eventually Become COVID-19 Vaccine Spot [Video]

Fort Lauderdale's Holiday Park Can Eventually Become COVID-19 Vaccine Spot

CBS4's Ted Scouten shares the latest details on a Fort Lauderdale park that can be used for drive-thru coronavirus vaccine site.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published
Despite COVID Warnings, Many Still Traveling This Thanksgiving [Video]

Despite COVID Warnings, Many Still Traveling This Thanksgiving

The day before Thanksgiving would normally be one of the busiest travel days of the year. While total travel will be down this year, it’s still above what health experts are recommending. CBS2’s..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Many Traveling For Thanksgiving, Despite Warnings [Video]

Many Traveling For Thanksgiving, Despite Warnings

The day before Thanksgiving would normally be one of the busiest travel days of the year. So far, the number of travelers is down, but above what health experts are recommending as COVID cases continue..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published