PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann ki Baat' today

IndiaTimes Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' later today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme to be broadcast at 11 am today

 After Hindi, the Mann Ki Baat programme will also be broadcast in regional languages by All India Radio.
