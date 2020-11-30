Actor Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on Tuesday
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later, will join the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, a party functionary said. Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday said that Matondkar will join the party in the CM's presence.
Urmila Matondkar Indian actress
Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India
Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra
Bollywood Hindi language film industry
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Maharashtra State in Western India
