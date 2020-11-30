Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actor Urmila Matondkar to join Shiv Sena on Tuesday

IndiaTimes Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and quit the party later, will join the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, a party functionary said. ​​Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday said that Matondkar will join the party in the CM's presence.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Urmila Matondkar Urmila Matondkar Indian actress

EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi [Video]

EJ Espresso: 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi

PM trains guns at opposition after Pak's Pulwama admission. 5,000 plus Covid cases for 3rd straight day in Delhi. Urmila to be nominated to legislative council. And iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro go on sale in India. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:01Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Govt treating protesting farmers like terrorists: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Govt treating protesting farmers like terrorists: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to the ongoing farmers protest, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 29 said that the central government is treating farmers like terrorists. "The way farmers have been stopped from entering Delhi, it looks like as if they don't belong to this country. They have been treated like terrorists. Since they are Sikh and have come from Punjab and Haryana, they are being called Khalistani. It is insult to farmers," said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling [Video]

‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai ‘PoK’. Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?” Earlier, Bombay HC declared BMC's action of demolishing Kangana's bungalow as illegal. Bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare the action illegal. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:57Published

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Indian politician and 19th Chief Minister of Maharashtra

BJP hails judgments; respect HC, says Sena

 BJP member Devendra Fadnavis said the judgments pronounced by the Bombay HC in Kangana Ranaut’s case and by the Supreme Court in Arnab Goswami’s case were..
IndiaTimes

COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray emphasises on single lockdown policy

 Uddhav Thackeray also urged the Centre to work in tandem with state governments on the issue of education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DNA

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday clicked at Gateway of India [Video]

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday clicked at Gateway of India

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were spotted at Gateway of India post shoot. The actresses are set to be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming venture. Nailing their looks, Ananya was seen in hoodie and shorts, while Deepika Padukone waved at paps in her comfy tracks.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published
MP Forest Minister denies reports of dinner invitation to Vidya Balan during shoot [Video]

MP Forest Minister denies reports of dinner invitation to Vidya Balan during shoot

Speaking to ANI in Indore on November 28 on reports of his alleged dinner invitation to Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, Madhya Pradesh's Forest Minister Vijay Shah said, "Was there (Balaghat) on request from those who took permission for shoot and requested me for lunch/dinner. I said not possible now, I will meet them when I go to Maharashtra. Lunch/dinner was cancelled, shoot wasn't." Actress Vidya Balan reached in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on November 08 to shoot for her upcoming film 'Sherni'. She met state forest minister Vijay Shah on the same day. Media reports claimed that the Forest Minister invited Vidya for dinner, but the latter turned down the offer. When the production team went to shoot on the second day, District Forest Officer (DFO) of Balaghat stopped the vehicles of the team saying that only two vehicles would go inside.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai [Video]

From Rakul to Tiger, B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood celebs in different locations of Mumbai on November 24. Action hunk Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a gym in Juhu area. Tiger will be seen in his upcoming post pandemic action flick 'Ganapath' for which he shared his emotions as "special". Rakul Preet was spotted with her family at an airport. She came back from a family vacation in Maldives. The actress often shared pictures and videos from the Island country to give her fans a sneak peek into the fun times. Malaika Arora was also clicked by paparazzi at Yauatcha Restaurant, Bandra Kurla Complex. Daisy Shah also spotted in Bandra. Taapsee Pannu was clicked by photographers at a salon in Juhu. She will be seen in her upcoming flick 'Rashmi Rocket' Bhumi Pednekar was also snapped in Versova.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hails PM Modi's visit to COVID-19 vaccine facilities; clarifies later

 Sharma's praise for Modi came just a day after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the Prime Minister for visiting vaccine facilities.
DNA

Day after Congress' Randeep Surjewala slammed PM's visit to vaccine hubs, colleague Anand Sharma hails it

 Anand Sharma, who is a party spokesperson and part of the group of 23 Congress leaders who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking large scale changes in the..
IndiaTimes

In BJP-RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the government over a media report which claimed that scholarship for 60 lakh SC school students was stuck after..
IndiaTimes

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

PM Modi reaffirms stand on agri reforms as Punjab farmers intensify protests [Video]

PM Modi reaffirms stand on agri reforms as Punjab farmers intensify protests

Amid the raging protests by the farming community, mainly from Punjab, against the new agricultural reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on November 29 reaffirmed his stand on the contentious farm laws, stating that the new farm reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have given new rights and opportunities to them. "Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them," said PM Modi. He further informed about a Maharashtra-based farmer Jitendra Bhoiji who, the PM said, benefitted from the new farm laws by getting good price from traders for the maize he produced. "You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakh," said PM Modi during Mann ki Baat. Farmers, mainly from Punjab, have camped in and outside the national capital to intensify their protests against the new farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

New farm laws have begun mitigating farmers' problems in short span of time: PM Modi in Mann ki Baat

 Addressing his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi said the recent agriculture reforms have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short span of..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP [Video]

‘Don’t need any party to certify Shiv Sena's hindutva’: Sanjay Raut slams BJP

The Shiv Sena was and will always remain "Hindutvawadi" and does not need a certificate on its commitment to the ideology from anyone, the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Raut, said on Tuesday. He made..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published
Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt [Video]

Hathras | 'If they haven't done anything wrong...': Shiv Sena MP slams UP govt

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut slammed Uttar Pradesh government and police over the Hathras case. Raut said that the media should be allowed to visit the village to bring out facts. "I don't know why..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published