MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 98. According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

Fondly called 'Mahashayji', Gulati was born in Pakistan’s Sialkot in 1923. A school...
