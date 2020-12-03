MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 98. According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.
Fondly called 'Mahashayji', Gulati was born in Pakistan’s Sialkot in 1923. A school...
