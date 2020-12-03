MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources MDH owner ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over 'Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati's death and said that he was an inspiring personality.

Zee News 24 minutes ago



MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 98 He breathed his last at 6 am on December 3 at Mata Chandan Devi Hospital in Delhi.

DNA 41 minutes ago



MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal passes away at 99

Indian Express 34 minutes ago



