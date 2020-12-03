Global  
 

MDH's 'Spice King' Dharampal Gulati passes away, condolences galore on Twitter

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Twitterati expressed grief over the demise of 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH', who passed away on Thursday morning.

*Also Read: MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98*

Condoling his death, Delhi Chief Minister *Arvind Kejriwal* posted on Twitter, “Dharam Pal ji was very...
 India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala. The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest....

