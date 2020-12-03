MDH's 'Spice King' Dharampal Gulati passes away, condolences galore on Twitter
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Twitterati expressed grief over the demise of 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH', who passed away on Thursday morning.
*Also Read: MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98*
Condoling his death, Delhi Chief Minister *Arvind Kejriwal* posted on Twitter, “Dharam Pal ji was very...
Twitterati expressed grief over the demise of 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH', who passed away on Thursday morning.
*Also Read: MDH owner 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98*
Condoling his death, Delhi Chief Minister *Arvind Kejriwal* posted on Twitter, “Dharam Pal ji was very...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources