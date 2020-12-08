Health Ministry charts out preparatory activities for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
From line-listing of prioritised groups, strengthening cold chain infrastructure to adding more vaccinators, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday charted out list of preparatory activities which are being carried out by it in collaboration with states and union territories for roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine.
Addressing the press...
From line-listing of prioritised groups, strengthening cold chain infrastructure to adding more vaccinators, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday charted out list of preparatory activities which are being carried out by it in collaboration with states and union territories for roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine.
Addressing the press...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources