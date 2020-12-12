Sharad Pawar will work towards uniting opposition: NCP's Nawab Malik
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has come forward to unite the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Saturday.
"Pawar saheb had last week said that he wanted the opposition parties to come together. It is not...
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman. Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together. "We will be happy if Sharad Pawar sir becomes the UPA chairman. However, I have heard that Pawar sir has...