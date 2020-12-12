Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sharad Pawar will work towards uniting opposition: NCP's Nawab Malik

Mid-Day Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has come forward to unite the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said on Saturday.

"Pawar saheb had last week said that he wanted the opposition parties to come together. It is not...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post

'Congress weak': Sanjay Raut says will support Sharad Pawar for UPA chief post 02:34

 Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would be happy if NCP chief Sharad Pawar becomes UPA chairman. Raut said that Congress is weak now and hence opposition needs to come together. "We will be happy if Sharad Pawar sir becomes the UPA chairman. However, I have heard that Pawar sir has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President [Video]

Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President

Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:48Published
Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act [Video]

Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
MLC polls: ‘Face reality’, says Nawab Malik as MVA leads, BJP gets 1 seat [Video]

MLC polls: ‘Face reality’, says Nawab Malik as MVA leads, BJP gets 1 seat

With the BJP facing setbacks in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party failed to gauge the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published