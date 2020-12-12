Sharad Pawar will work towards uniting opposition: NCP's Nawab Malik

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Farmers reject Centre's offer; Opposition leaders meet President



Farmer unions have rejected the proposal sent by the Centre to end the impasse over the new farm laws. The agitating farmers have also called for a nationwide protest on December 14. Meanwhile, a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:48 Published 3 days ago Sharad Pawar clears his stand on APMC Act



NCP chief Sharad Pawar on December 08 cleared the air on the letter which he sent to the Chief Ministers on APMC when he was the agriculture minister. He said that APMC Act should continue but with.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 4 days ago MLC polls: ‘Face reality’, says Nawab Malik as MVA leads, BJP gets 1 seat



With the BJP facing setbacks in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, its leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said his party failed to gauge the combined strength of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago