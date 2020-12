You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BJP observes 12-hour 'bandh' over killing of party worker in WB's Cooch Behar



West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a 12-hour 'bandh' in Cooch Behar on November 19 after a party worker was allegedly beaten to death. The 'Bandh' is being observed to protest against.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published on November 19, 2020 Watch: BJP workers clash with police over death of party worker in West Bengal



BJP workers clashed with police in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday over the death of a party worker. BJP workers were seen trying to scale the closed gates of the police station leading to a.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59 Published on October 30, 2020 Watch: BJP workers clash with Police in Howrah after death of party worker



A scuffle broke out between West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and Police in Bagnan area of Howrah district, on October 29. BJP was agitating against death of a party worker who.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22 Published on October 30, 2020