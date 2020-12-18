Mumbai: Who are Central Railway's AC locals running for?
Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
It was a historic day of sorts for Central Railway on Thursday, with the *first air-conditioned local train running on the main lines*, but the response to it, which otherwise would have been impressive, remained woefully poor. Access was only for essential workers.
*
*
*Vinay Deshpande, an insurance sector employee, said he...
It was a historic day of sorts for Central Railway on Thursday, with the *first air-conditioned local train running on the main lines*, but the response to it, which otherwise would have been impressive, remained woefully poor. Access was only for essential workers.
*
*
*Vinay Deshpande, an insurance sector employee, said he...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources