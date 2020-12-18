Global  
 

PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on Dec 27

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 December 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 27. In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasising on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, PM Modi had urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.
