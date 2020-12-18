PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' on Dec 27
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 27. In the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', emphasising on strong, vibrant and active alumni network, PM Modi had urged educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with alumni.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
PM CARES Fund: Armed forces contribute Rs 203.67 crore from day's salaryThe PM CARES fund was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March after the COVID-19 pandemic for containment and relief efforts in India.
DNA
PM Modi to address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers' conferences in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on Friday. On December 16, Union Agriculture Minister..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Late Brig KP Pande’s home; family felicitated
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
New Delhi Capital of India
Cyclist travels from Bihar to Tikri border to participate in farmers' protest
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:22Published
India virus lockdown devastates migrant workersIndia's nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 rendered millions of migrant workers jobless. But for the hand-to-mouth workers who had migrated to..
USATODAY.com
UK foreign secy Dominic Raab on India visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
Related videos from verified sources