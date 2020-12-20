COVID-19: Sombre milestone of 1 cr cases crossed in India

'India to have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people in 6-7 months': Harsh Vardhan



Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 said that in 6-7 months, India will have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people."There have been a little over one crore cases of COVID-19 in India.

Grim milestone: India crosses 1 crore Covid cases, 1.45 lakh deaths | Oneindia News



India's coronavirus cases have crossed the grim milestone of 1 crore. India has become the 2nd country after the United States to hit this figure. Meanwhile, the daily infections have dropped steadily.