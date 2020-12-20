COVID-19: Sombre milestone of 1 cr cases crossed in India
Sunday, 20 December 2020 () India on Saturday crossed the sombre milestone of one crore COVID-19 cases, adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The country's COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on...
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on December 19 said that in 6-7 months, India will have capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people."There have been a little over one crore cases of COVID-19 in India. Of..
India's coronavirus cases have crossed the grim milestone of 1 crore. India has become the 2nd country after the United States to hit this figure. Meanwhile, the daily infections have dropped steadily..