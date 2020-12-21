Global  
 

India will lose an election strategist if BJP forms govt in Bengal: Vijayvargiya taunts Prashant Kishor

Mid-Day Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
After political strategist Prashant Kishor said he would quit Twitter if the BJP manages to perform well in the West Bengal Assembly election, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya quipped that the country would have to lose an election strategist (Kishor) if the BJP forms the next government in West...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark

BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark 01:37

 Election strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the BJP will not even cross double digits in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls. The poll strategist, who has been roped in by the Mamata government, also vowed to quit Twitter if it did better than he predicted. ‘For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a...

