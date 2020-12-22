Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Gupkar alliance wins 97 seats, BJP 70 in district polls
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomeration of seven parties, on Tuesday took a significant lead in the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir even as the alliance’s main opponent, the BJP, emerged as the single largest party, sweeping the polls in many districts in the Jammu region while making some inroads in the Kashmir valley.
Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Why poll outcome is big boost for CentreThe celebrations that broke out in J&K, particularly in Kashmir Valley, over results of district development council (DDC) polls were a far cry from past..
BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh
J&K DDC elections: Gupkar alliance savour comprehensive triumph, BJP off the mark in KashmirOn expected lines, the PAGD has bagged most of the seats from the Kashmir valley while BJP has fared well in its traditional bastion of Jammu.
DDC elections: With counting still in progress, both Gupkar Alliance and BJP claim victory
DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain
