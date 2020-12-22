Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Gupkar alliance wins 97 seats, BJP 70 in district polls

BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh



MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them. The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir." As per latest trends of DDC elections results, BJP has won 52 seats and has emerged as the single-largest party. While, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has bagged most number of seats.

