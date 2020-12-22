Global  
 

Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Gupkar alliance wins 97 seats, BJP 70 in district polls

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 December 2020
The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomeration of seven parties, on Tuesday took a significant lead in the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir even as the alliance’s main opponent, the BJP, emerged as the single largest party, sweeping the polls in many districts in the Jammu region while making some inroads in the Kashmir valley.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Vote counting of DDC elections underway in JandK

Vote counting of DDC elections underway in JandK 02:14

 Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council (DDC) underway in Jammu and Kashmir on December 22. Strict checking was done of the polling booth officers. Heavy security has been deployed outside counting centres to maintain law and order.

Jammu & Kashmir DDC election results: Why poll outcome is big boost for Centre

 The celebrations that broke out in J&K, particularly in Kashmir Valley, over results of district development council (DDC) polls were a far cry from past..
IndiaTimes
BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh [Video]

BJP has established acceptability in J-K: Jitendra Singh

MoS of PMO, Jitendra Singh said, "This is the vindication of PM Modi's decision to introduce grass route democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first time people of the Valley could choose their leader from among them. The biggest achievement, as far as the BJP is concerned, it has established its acceptability across the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir." As per latest trends of DDC elections results, BJP has won 52 seats and has emerged as the single-largest party. While, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has bagged most number of seats.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

J&K DDC elections: Gupkar alliance savour comprehensive triumph, BJP off the mark in Kashmir

 On expected lines, the PAGD has bagged most of the seats from the Kashmir valley while BJP has fared well in its traditional bastion of Jammu.
DNA

DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain [Video]

DDC election results: BJP opened account in Kashmir with Azaz Hussain's victory, says Shahnawaz Hussain

With the victory of Azaz Hussain, BJP opened its account in Kashmir Valley, said BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls results. "BJP has opened its account in Kashmir valley, with the victory of Azaz Hussain. We are leading on several other seats in the Valley. It shows people of Kashmir valley want development," said Hussain.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir but PAGD leads DDC polls | Oneindia News

People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration leads in J&K DDC polls, BJP wins 2 seats in Kashmir; Health Ministry says new Covid strain which is more virulent has not been detected in India yet; Bengal CM..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
Anurag Thakur assures BJP's victory in JandK's DDC polls [Video]

Anurag Thakur assures BJP's victory in JandK's DDC polls

Counting of votes for 280 constituencies of District Development Council underway in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Incharge of JandK polls, Anurag Thakur assured that the party will outshine in the DDC polls...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
DDC elections: 'Counting will begin at 9 am on Dec 22', informs State Election Commissioner [Video]

DDC elections: 'Counting will begin at 9 am on Dec 22', informs State Election Commissioner

Speaking to ANI in Jammu on December 21, JandK Election Commissioner KK Sharma spoke on District Development Council (DDC) polls vote counting. Sharma said, "All counting will be done in District..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published

