PM Narendra Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment of Rs 18,000 crore on December 25

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the recently enacted Central farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit amounting to Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) on December 25.

The Prime Minister will release the amount at 12 noon on...
News video: Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News

Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News 01:01

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore...

