PM Narendra Modi to release PM-KISAN instalment of Rs 18,000 crore on December 25

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 2 days ago Farmer Protest: PM Modi to address 9 crore farmers on 25th December|Oneindia News 01:01 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meet with nine crore farmers on December 25 on the day of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary. During the meet PM will aim to clarify the centre's position on the farm laws, and release the next batch of financial aid - ₹ 18,000 crore...