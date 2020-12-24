Global  
 

New coronavirus strain: Woman who flew from UK tests positive, flees to Andhra Pradesh

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020
A COVID-19 positive woman who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in Delhi after her arrival from the UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train has been traced to Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son, officials said today.

Their swab samples are being sent to the National Institute...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later

Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later 01:28

 Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach...

