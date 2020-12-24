New coronavirus strain: Woman who flew from UK tests positive, flees to Andhra Pradesh
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () A COVID-19 positive woman who allegedly managed to give the slip to authorities in Delhi after her arrival from the UK recently and reach Andhra Pradesh by train has been traced to Rajamahendravaram and admitted to a hospital along with her son, officials said today.
