With the state government dilly-dallying on the transfer of land for the bullet train project, Maharashtra may have lost the race to welcome the high-speed rake, with the Railway Board chairman hinting that their Plan B is to run the service on the 325-km stretch between Ahmedabad and Vapi in the first phase. Subsequently,...Full Article
Will bullet train give Maharashtra a miss?
