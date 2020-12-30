Maharashtra govt extends COVID-19 lockdown restrictions till January 31
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
The *Maharashtra* government on Wednesday announced an extension of lockdown restrictions in the state till January 31 next year, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In its order, the state government said that the phase-wise opening of activities in Maharashtra will "remain in force till 31 January 2021 for containment of...
