The Kerala assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the immediate repeal of the three central farm laws that have triggered a marathon agitation by farmers. The lone BJP member in the 140-member House, O Rajagopal, defended the agri-marketing laws during the debate but did not oppose the resolution.Full Article
Kerala passes resolution against 3 farm laws; lone BJP MLA doesn't oppose it
