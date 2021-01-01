Oxford Covid vaccine set to become first to get approval in India: Report

The expert panel is likely to approve the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use on Friday, Reuters reported quoting sources. If approved, India will become the third country after the United Kingdom and Argentina to give the go-ahead to the vaccine. The decision would also pave the way for the vaccine's rollout in the world's second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in the world.