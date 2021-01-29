Who is BKU leader Rakesh Tikait? From Delhi Police SI to spearheading farmers’ protest, know more about him

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, who has been spearheading the ongoing farmers’ protest, was once employed with the Delhi Police as Sub Inspector. Rakesh Tikait is the son of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait and inherited his legacy on farmers’-related issues after his demise. Like his father Mahendra Singh Tikait, who along with former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was the tallest leader of the farmers during his time, Rakesh Tikat also wields considerable clout in western Uttar Pradesh.