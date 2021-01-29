President Ram Nath Kovind condemns Republic Day violence, says Red Fort incident ‘unfortunate’, top quotes
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the Parliament's Budget Session during which he strongly condemned the Republic Day violence in the national capital and said that the removal of the national flag atop Red Fort was ‘unfortunate’. Shortly after the address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey. The session will be held in two parts this year due to Covid-19 pandemic.Full Article