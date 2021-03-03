Delhi MCD by-election results: AAP bags 4 wards, Congress wins Chauhan Bangar

Continuing its impressive show, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Wednesday bagged four out of five wards in Delhi MCD by-election 2021 counting for which was held today. Congratulating the AAP worker for the landslide victory in the MCD by-election, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out.’’