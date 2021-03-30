COVID-19: Unprecedented surge in cases raise concern for Centre, 8 states account for 84.5% of new infections
Published
India recorded 68,020 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 5 months.Full Article
Published
India recorded 68,020 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in over 5 months.Full Article
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on April 06 said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country...
India added 89,129 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours amid a worrying surge in Covid cases that has prompted states..