People registering on the platform are mostly the age group of 18 to 44 years. Vaccinations will begin on Saturday for everyone above 18 from May 1 (Saturday) under a more "liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination". Those who want to take the vaccine are to go to - https://www.cowin.gov.in/home and click on the "register/sign-in" option.