Covid-19 cases in Mumbai rise by over 300, but test positivity rate improves

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai rise by over 300, but test positivity rate improves

Mid-Day

Published

The doubling rate of Covid-19 infections has continued to improve significantly and was 348 days on Wednesday, the TPR was 4.60 per cent and the recovery rate 94 per cent. A total of 1,021 people were discharged across the city after recovering from the respiratory disease. 

Full Article