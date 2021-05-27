The doubling rate of Covid-19 infections has continued to improve significantly and was 348 days on Wednesday, the TPR was 4.60 per cent and the recovery rate 94 per cent. A total of 1,021 people were discharged across the city after recovering from the respiratory disease.Full Article
Covid-19 cases in Mumbai rise by over 300, but test positivity rate improves
