Tamil Nadu lockdown extended with more relaxations; Tasmac liquor shops to open in 27 districts
Published
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced its decision to extend the total lockdown by another week, till 6am on June 21.Full Article
Published
The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced its decision to extend the total lockdown by another week, till 6am on June 21.Full Article
Tamil Nadu government permitted resumption of public transport with 50% occupancy in four districts, namely Chennai Thiruvallur,..
Tamil Nadu government had imposed fresh COVID-19 restricts in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Government had..
The MK Stalin-led DMK government has allowed the Tasmac shops to operate between 10 AM and 5 PM in 27 districts across the state.